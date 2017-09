Sculptures by Rebecca Murtaugh

Dickinson will host an exhibition of large- and modest-scale tactile sculptures in paint, wood and ceramic by artist Rebecca Murtaugh in the Goodyear Gallery. The exhibition, titled Substance, runs from Sept. 5-27. A closing reception with the artist will take place at the gallery on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public.

Learn more