Turning Passion into Action

Briona Hawkins '19, Breakthrough New York

Majors:

Educational studies, law and policy.

Internship title:

Teaching fellow.

How I got this internship:

I got this internship through a personal connection and Dickinson staff member.

What I do, day to day:

On a day-to-day basis, my internship consists of teaching rising 7th grade students pre-algebra from personalized lesson plans to ensure that they are well prepared for next year's math curriculum. In addition to teaching math, I also teach an art elective and have a dual role as their adviser.

Other internships:

This is my first real internship! However, I've done related work as a camp counselor and tutoring students in math previously. I would definitely like to intern again. I would like to think of this as one of the many internships I will experience within the education field, as well as the law and policy fields.

Most valuable part of this experience:

The most valuable part of this internship experience for me is being part of a program that helps fight against educational inequality. The students I teach all are students of color, who come from a low socio-economic status. Typically, these are the students who are not afforded the most opportunities in the world. However, this program prepares them throughout the summer and school year to assure they are placed in excellent high schools and colleges. This program creates change in these students' lives as well as within education and I get to be apart of that, which is super cool!

Advice for students considering internships:

Advice I would offer to peers considering interning is to do something that you are truly passionate about and/or interested in. It can help give you a better idea of goals, next steps, changes you need to make in your life and/or career path.

How this internship has helped me:

This internship has better prepared me for life after Dickinson because it has shown me just how passionate I am about equality within education! I now realize that in whatever career path I choose it will focus on the betterment of the education gap and assuring all students receive quality education. Education equality is no longer just an interest but a commitment for me!

Post-Dickinson plans:

My plans/hopes/dreams after I graduate from Dickinson are to positively impact the education system by change of policies and to enjoy life while doing it!

