Sundial 'M' for Murder

Dickinson physics professor featured on Discovery ID

In 1997, Professor of Physics & Astronomy Robert Boyle used the sun to help police solve a murder. His work on the case was later featured on the television program Forensic Files (Netflix season 8, episode five: “Shadow of a Doubt”). Now, 20 years later, the Discovery ID channel examined the case for its network documentary series American Monster.

Boyle sat down with producers and revisited how he used the position of the sun to solve the crime. How exactly did he do it? Watch American Monster on Discovery ID this Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.

