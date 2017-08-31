Responding to North Korea

Jeff McCausland, visiting professor of international security affairs, is one of three panelists who will discuss the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Perspectives on the Korean Peninsula

Experts in military strategy, national security and Korean culture and history will share their ideas regarding the current political and military situation on the Korean peninsula during a panel discussion, “North Korea Today,” at Dickinson on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

The panel will discuss perspectives on the relationship between North Korea and South Korea, military tactics to control the potential nuclear threat from the North Korean regime and U.S. policy in the region. Panelists are Jina E. Kim, Richard A. Lacquement, Jr. and Jeff McCausland. Douglas Stuart will serve as the moderator.

McCausland is a visiting professor of international security affairs at Dickinson and the former dean of academics at the U.S. Army War College. A veteran of the Gulf War, he is a retired Army colonel whose work has taken him all over the world serving in a variety of command and staff positions including the National Security Council Staff and at the Pentagon. McCausland sparred in the national media with then-candidate Donald Trump over military strategy in Iraq. He is the founder and CEO of Diamond6 Leadership and Strategy, LLC, and a national security consultant for CBS radio and television. He has provided analysis of American national security policy and the situation in Korea for more than 14 years.

Lacquement is dean of the School of Strategic Landpower at the U.S. Army War College. He oversees senior-level military education programs for more than 1,200 national security professionals annually. During nearly three decades of active service in the U.S. Army, Lacquement was a strategist and field artillery officer with combat leadership experience in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s the author of Shaping American Military Capabilities after the Cold War, and several articles and book chapters on national security, civilian-military relations, stability operations and counterinsurgency.

Kim is a visiting assistant professor of East Asian studies at Dickinson. Her research and teaching areas include Korea under Japanese colonial rule, transnational Asian studies, the Korean diaspora and Korean War, all of which pay close attention to the history of North Korea and North Korean relations with its East Asian neighbors. Her writings have appeared in the Journal of Korean Studies, Review of Korean Studies and Harvard Asia Quarterly.

Stuart holds the J. William Stuart and Helen D. Stuart Chair in International Studies, Business and Management at Dickinson. He is also an adjunct research professor at the U.S. Army War College. His research focuses on the history, and proposals for the reform of, the U.S. national security bureaucracy and U.S. foreign and security policies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. His writings on Asian security have appeared in several journals, including Asian Affairs, the Georgetown Journal of International Affairs and the Korean Journal of Defense Analysis.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues.

