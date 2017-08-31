Taking the Global Lead

President Ensign Joins Global Leadership Advisory Committee

Dickinson President Margee Ensign, who is recognized internationally for her pioneering work in developing community- and global-engagement initiatives, has accepted an invitation to join the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s (USGLC) Pennsylvania Advisory Committee.

The USGLC is a broad-based influential network of more than 500 businesses and NGOs; national security and foreign policy experts; and business, academic, military, faith-based and civic leaders united in support of U.S. global engagement. The coalition works to educate and inspire the American public and policymakers on the importance of investing in civilian tools for diplomacy and development alongside defense in building a strategic, modern foreign policy.

“It’s an honor to serve on the USGLC’s Pennsylvania Advisory Committee among the Commonwealth’s most deeply dedicated and passionate advocates for global engagement,” said Ensign. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the tremendous progress, growth and security that communities experience—locally and globally—when leaders across all sectors unite for the common good. And the institution I lead will continue to be a powerful national model for global engagement and leadership.”



As a member of the Pennsylvania Advisory Committee, Ensign will engage and educate members of Congress on the importance of the International Affairs Budget for protecting national security, building economic prosperity and strengthening humanitarian values. Representatives from 18 Pennsylvania colleges and universities serve on the advisory committee, including six presidents.

“The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition is pleased to welcome Margee Ensign to its Pennsylvania State Advisory Committee,” said Jason Gross, executive director of the USGLC. “With years of experience working in Africa, Dr. Ensign understands the vital importance of American engagement overseas. The growing leadership of USGLC’s Advisory Committee in Pennsylvania demonstrates a commitment in the Keystone State to development and diplomacy and emphasizes the importance of investing in America’s International Affairs Budget.”

Ensign began her tenure as president of Dickinson College on July 1. Previously, she served as president of the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Nigeria, where she founded and chaired the Adamawa Peace Initiative, a Yola-based group of civic and religious leaders that has successfully promoted peace in the area through education, empowerment and community development while feeding 300,000 refugees from Boko Haram. Ensign worked in Africa for 15 years and served as an advisor to the governments of Uganda and Rwanda. She is a widely published scholar whose work focuses primarily on the challenges of international development as well as on the implications of development assistance.



