Finding Their Footing

As part of the First-Year festivities, students learned about on- and off-campus resources to help them settle into their new hometown at the Resource Fair.

Resource Fair highlights programs that help students flourish on campus and beyond

video by Joe O'Neill

Going away to college can be a new and exciting time, but moving to a new town brings its own set of challenges. To help new Dickinsonians find their footing on campus and in the local community, this year's Orientation featured a Resource Fair that highlighted student services as well as opportunities to connect and make an impact in Carlisle.

Participants like the Project SHARE Food Bank and the Cumberland County Visitors Bureau provided information on off-campus work and volunteer opportunities, while on-campus programs promoted initiatives to support the student experience at Dickinson.

"We recognize that, although they live at Dickinson, they are also part of the Carlisle community, so we really think it breaks down those barriers and creates better and longer lasting, sustainable relationships," said Assistant Dean of Student Leadership & New Student Programs Josh Eisenberg.

