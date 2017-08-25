Menu
News Menu
+ Share

Multifaceted and Dynamic

President Margee Ensign greets students as they climb the steps to Old West to officially sign in to the college.

President Margee Ensign greets students as they climb the steps to Old West to officially sign in to the college.

Convocation Ushers in the Class of 2021

by Tony Moore, photos by Carl Socolow '77

With Sunday’s 2017 Convocation ceremony, Dickinson welcomed the class of 2021, and the new academic year was underway. Addressing her first incoming class as college president, Margee Ensign reminded students that Benjamin Rush founded Dickinson on what was then the western frontier of the country to prepare citizen leaders to shape the future—and more than two centuries later, that mission continues.

"You, Dickinson students, new ones and returning, must be prepared to apply your knowledge to solve problems of a complexity and at a pace that few of us can imagine," said Ensign. "You must be educated to learn from and deal cooperatively with people quite unlike yourselves, here at home and around the world. At Dickinson, our centuries old tradition has been to strive for a useful education for the common good. In this, as in 1783, Dickinson is still on the frontier."

Noting the importance of civility in the debates and discussions that shape the liberal-arts experience at Dickinson, Ensign later reminded students of Dickinson's "Community Commitment," reading a brief statement that highlighted the college's dedication to "the advancement of learning, to honor, to integrity and to mutual respect of everyone in all of our interactions."

Most diverse class ever

Stefanie Niles, vice president for enrollment management, emphasized the importance of reaching out to make meaningful connections across campus.

“In your own quest to discover all that Dickinson can offer to you, there is no substitute for engaging with ... students who can share their vast array of experiences, faculty members who have witnessed your predecessors’ successes and failures and can assist you in making good choices and the staff members who are here to support you and help you to be your own best advocate,” said Niles. “Get to know your fellow classmates. Your class is exceptionally talented, diverse, multifaceted and dynamic.”

Stefanie Niles, vice president for enrollment management, addresses students.

Stefanie Niles, vice president for enrollment management, addresses students.

That multifaceted class of 2021 is the college’s most diverse class ever, in several ways:

  • The class of 2021 contains 99 international students from 26 foreign countries, making up 16 percent of the class
  • The class is 24 percent students of color from the U.S. and 13 percent first-generation college students
  • Members of the class of 2021 are from 31 U.S. states and territories, plus Washington, D.C.

And this year’s incoming class comprises a group with eclectic accomplishments and impressive backgrounds, which Niles highlighted during her speech:

  • 10 high school student body presidents
  • two senior class presidents
  • 22 yearbook editors
  • 19 newspaper editors
  • nine literary magazine editors
  • six published authors
  • captains of 227 athletic teams
  • 47 Model U.N. participants
  • four Boy Scout Eagle Award recipients and six Girl Scout Gold Award recipients

Adding to the unique makeup of the class of 2021 are:

  • an American record holder in sprints at the Paralympic Games
  • the youngest docent at the Henry Clay Estate in Lexington, Kentucky
  • a patent holder for PVC flooring
  • the founder of a thrift store
  • an environmental activist engaged in a federal legal case on climate change
  • a four-time participant in National November Writing Month
  • a nationally ranked tennis player
  • a student who carried the Olympic torch during the Beijing Olympics

A third of the incoming class indicated that they’ve been involved in community service, including in the following capacities:

  • volunteer firefighter
  • hospice caregiver
  • Washington Hospital volunteer chairperson
  • project coordinator for Common Humanity
  • volunteer at the Casa Myrna Women’s Shelter
  • co-founder of an organization called Bracelets of Hope
  • peer counselor with Project TEENS
  • volunteer for Operation Smile

The Convocation ceremony followed a week of Orientation and Pre-Orientation activities that helped students meet one another, bond and have some fun, all while working on service projects in the Carlisle area, with such organizations as Furry Friends, Trails and Trees, Kings Gap Environmental Center and Project SHARE. 

Honoring faculty and students

Joyce Bylander, vice president and dean of student life, presents the Shuman Prizes to Valerie Brielle Busch &#039;20 and Kevin Ssonko &#039;20.

Joyce Bylander, vice president and dean of student life, presents the Shuman Prizes to Valerie Brielle Busch '20 and Kevin Ssonko '20.

An annual tradition, the Convocation ceremony also honored the 2017 Constance & Rose Ganoe Memorial Award for Inspirational Teaching. This year it was awarded posthumously to Timothy A. Wahls, associate professor of computer science, who passed away in February after a battle with cancer. Additionally, several students received college awards during the ceremony.

  • Natalie Griffin Ferris '18 was named Senior Sophister, recognizing her as the senior student with the highest academic ranking at the start of the academic year, and awarded the Howard Lane Rubendall Senior Scholarship. Established in 1972 by members of Omicron Delta Kappa and Wheel and Chain in honor of then retiring President Howard Rubendall, the scholarship goes annually to the rising senior who has most distinguished himself or herself in the areas of leadership and scholarship at Dickinson.
  • Moyi Tian '19 was named Junior Sophister, recognizing her as the junior with the highest academic ranking at the start of the academic year.
  • Valerie Brielle Busch '20 and Kevin Ssonko '20 earned the George Shuman Jr. and Mary Louise D'Olier Shuman Prizes, which are awarded each year to a sophomore man and woman who have demonstrated superior academic performance and made outstanding contributions to the extracurricular life of the college and community.
Members of the class of 2021 officially sign in to the college.

Members of the class of 2021 officially sign in to the college.

Marching into their future, the class of 2021 ascended the old stone steps of Old West at the end of the ceremony and officially signed in to the college, becoming part of Dickinson’s storied history.

Learn more

 

Published August 25, 2017

Events All events

Dickinson in the News News archive Dickinson Magazine
The Dickinson College Seal

Dickinson College

P.O. Box 1773, Carlisle, PA 17013 | (800) 644-1773

Log in to Dickinson Gateway

Log in to Office 365