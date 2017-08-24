Big Networks, Big Data

by Aleksandra Syniec ’18

Computer science expert H. Andrew Schwartz will discuss what large-scale social media data can reveal about its users and how this is changing social science. The lecture, “The Power of Big Social Media Data,” will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

Schwartz says expansive social media networks like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have changed how people create identities and foster relationships both online and offline. At the same time, he says social media companies have access to and are collecting massive amounts of data about their users. His research has an interdisciplinary focus that uses big data in examining health and social sciences. With an expertise in computer-language processing, he seeks to discover new behavioral and psychological factors of health and well-being as they develop in the age of social media.

Schwartz is assistant professor of computer science at Stony Brook University, where he runs the HLAB: Human Language Analysis Beings and focuses his courses on big data. He previously served as an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He has published works in The New York Times, Wired and The Washington Post.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the Department of Mathematics & Computer Science. It is part of the Clarke Forum’s semester theme, Big Data.

Learn more