A Community United

video by Joe O'Neill

President Margee Ensign shares message of community, partnership and progress

Hundreds of local community members recently gathered for the Carlisle Call for Unity to demonstrate support for social justice and individuals threatened by extremists. The event, organized by Cumberland County Rising, hosted various guest speakers, including President Margee Ensign, who pledged to partner with the community in new ways to achieve progress.

"I'm so honored to be in this community, to be home—to be home to a country that believes in peace, justice and equality, and that's what we stand for," said Ensign. "I pledge our support, our coordination and our partnership. This is an amazing community. ... I think we can be a powerful national model."

