Driven by Data

Khoi Nguyen '19 kicks off his internship experience at Uber (Hanoi), analyzing trips to detect patterns, behaviors and fraud. His positive experience leaves him eager for more internships to come.

Khoi Nguyen '19, Uber (Hanoi)

International business & management.

Operations intern.

I got this internship by networking with family and personal connections.

I analyze up to 300 trips to and from Noi Bai International Airport on a daily basis to detect patterns, behaviors and frauds from our driving partners and riders.

This is my first internship experience, and after this fantastic experience at Uber, I certainly want to find another opportunity to intern next summer.

This internship has taught me ways to structure macro problems into manageable portions while being creative in acquiring and organizing information.

Find an internship that provides you with hands-on experience, an energetic environment and valuable mentorship.

I find my problem-solving and networking skills greatly improved thanks to my internship at Uber, and I hope these skills will translate to my future career.

I am still trying to figure out my future path, but I hope to pursue a career in either consulting or the sports management industry.

Published August 8, 2017

