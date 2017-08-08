Driven by Data

Major:
International business & management.
Internship title:
Operations intern.
How I got this internship:
I got this internship by networking with family and personal connections.
What I do, day to day:
I analyze up to 300 trips to and from Noi Bai International Airport on a daily basis to detect patterns, behaviors and frauds from our driving partners and riders.
Other internships:
This is my first internship experience, and after this fantastic experience at Uber, I certainly want to find another opportunity to intern next summer.
Most valuable part of this experience:
This internship has taught me ways to structure macro problems into manageable portions while being creative in acquiring and organizing information.
Advice for students considering internships:
Find an internship that provides you with hands-on experience, an energetic environment and valuable mentorship.
How this internship has helped me:
I find my problem-solving and networking skills greatly improved thanks to my internship at Uber, and I hope these skills will translate to my future career.
Post-Dickinson plans:
I am still trying to figure out my future path, but I hope to pursue a career in either consulting or the sports management industry.
Published August 8, 2017