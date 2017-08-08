Bridging Nations

Yachen Jiao '18, U.S. Army War College

Majors:

International studies and political science.

Internship title:

Summer research intern.

How I got this internship:

I found this internship as a Career Center posting.

What I do, day to day:

At the Peacekeeping and Stability Operations Institute (PKSOI) at the U.S. Army War College, I've been working on a research project on China's investments in Africa and their implications for African stability and development. As a summer intern, I also attend briefings given by representatives from the USAID, the State Department and the U.N., etc.

Other internships:

In the previous summers, I interned with the New Oriental education company as a teaching assistant and event planner at a summer camp. I also interned with CRCC Asia, an educational company that provides international programs for U.S. and European students who take classes and do internships in China. In the future, I wish to do more internships related to international affairs in the U.S., China and around the world.

Most valuable part of this experience:

It gives me the chance to do a research project that has the possibility to be used in real-world policy-making. It also provides me the opportunity to meet and talk to some of the greatest professionals in the field at the War College. They provide me useful insights about what to look for in my future career.

Advice for students considering internships:

Always seize the opportunities around you. Dickinson provides lots of internship opportunities based on its connections with organizations and companies in various industries.

How this internship has helped me:

I'm learning how to improve my research abilities. This internship also is introducing me to more organizations and companies that I might have a chance to work for in the future.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I wish to pursue a professional degree and a career in the field of international affairs. I wish to travel to and live in more places in the world and broaden my international experiences.

Learn more