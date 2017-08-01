Green Again

Dickinson one of only 24 colleges nationwide to make the Princeton Review’s Green Honor Roll

by Tony Moore

Sustainability is sometimes shorthanded as “being green,” but the full scope of sustainability is so far beyond being green that it’s nearly all-encompassing in terms of, really, making the world a livable place—environmentally and economically as well as in terms of social justice, energy consumption, transportation, infrastructure and myriad other elements.

But that shorthand comes in handy for things like the Princeton Review’s Green Honor Roll, which honors colleges and universities after evaluating them on a multifaceted sustainability scale. This year, Dickinson was named (yet again) to the Green Honor Roll, along with only 23 other colleges and universities nationwide.

For its 2018 rankings, the Princeton Review examined 629 institutions, and only one other institution from Pennsylvania made the grade, while two of Dickinson’s fellow EcoLeague colleges, College of the Atlantic and Green Mountain College, were honored.

Each institution named to the Green Honor Roll attained a 99 rating—the highest score on the scale. Generally, the scale looks at how well colleges do the following:

provide a campus environment that promotes healthy and sustainably focused students

prepare students for the job market in a 21st-century, clean-energy economy

prepare students for “citizenship in a world now defined by environmental concerns and opportunities”

and define itself through environmentally responsible policies.

Dickinson has a cornucopia of sustainability-related programs spanning every facet of college life, from the Center for Sustainability Education and the College Farm to the Alliance for Aquatic Resource Monitoring (ALLARM) and the Sam Rose ’58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism. In addition to being regularly named to the Green Honor Roll, the college has received the STARS Gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, garnered top marks on the Green Report Card of the Sustainable Endowments Institute, has been consistently rated a Cool School by Sierra Magazine and earned Second Nature's inaugural award for Institutional Excellence in Climate Leadership.

