A Homerun of an Internship

Erica Wells ’19 lands highly competitive National Baseball Hall of Fame internship

video by Joe O'Neill

For some, summer is the perfect time to cast away syllabi and textbooks for a few seemingly brief months of relaxation. But for many Dickinsonians, summer presents the perfect opportunity to fit some real world work experience in between semesters. That's exactly what Erica Wells ’19 (sociology) is doing—even though her work is focused on one of summer's most popular pastimes.

This summer, Wells is a programming intern at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. She is one of just 20 students handpicked from a pool of over 600 applicants, and she’s using the valuable experience to help plan her future.

"One thing that this internship has given me, among many, is a career direction," Wells says. "Now I really know what I want to do with my future, and I know I want to do something on the track of public programming and education in the sports field."

