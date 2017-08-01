Four Summers, One Promising Career

video by Joe O'Neill

NSF graduate fellow describes work that set him on his path

As a Dickinson earth sciences major, Will Kochtitzky ’16 conducted original student-faculty research in Bolivia, Greenland, Iceland and Peru and co-presented original findings at the fall 2016 American Geophysical Union (AGU) fall conference. He’s now a National Science Foundation (NSF) graduate fellow at the University of Maine’s Climate Change Institute, where he studies glaciology, and he’s presented work at a prestigious conference. He recently returned to Iceland with Professor of Earth Sciences Ben Edwards to work as part of an international research team.

"My Dickinson experience fundamentally shaped my future career path and my trajectory to graduate school," he says. "Honestly, without the help of Dickinson faculty members, there was no way I’d have ever dreamed of winning this fellowship."

