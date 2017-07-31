Honored for Her Service

Leadership, Volunteer Service Net Award for Burleigh-Jones

Brontè Burleigh-Jones, Dickinson's vice president for finance & administration, was presented with the 2017 Professional Development Award from the National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) at its annual meeting in Minneapolis. She received the award for extensive volunteer service to the association’s professional development activities and publications programs.

Burleigh-Jones has presented on a variety of topics, including finance, accreditation, communication, leadership and diversity at NACUBO, American Council of Education and Association of Governing Boards conferences. She served as a member of NACUBO’s Small Institutions Council from 2007 to 2009 and again from 2014 to 2015, and she served on the association’s Tuition Discounting Study Advisory Board from 2009 to 2012. She is a frequent author for NACUBO’s Business Officer magazine and, in 2015, presented the “CBO Speaks” podcast, which remains the most downloaded from NACUBO’s website.

Burleigh-Jones has more than 25 years of experience in financial and facilities management in higher education in addition to project management and auditing experience in the state government and nonprofit sectors. Before joining Dickinson in 2013, she served as treasurer of St. John’s College. Previous leadership positions also include vice president for administration and finance at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas, as well as roles there as dean of enrollment management and assistant dean of financial services. She also has served as senior project manager at the Texas State Auditor’s Office and held several positions elsewhere in the finance field.

Burleigh-Jones is involved in a variety of professional and civic organizations. She is the chair and previous treasurer of the board for the Higher Education Resource Services (HERS) Institute for Women in Higher Education, where she previously served as a core faculty member (finance) from 2009 to 2012. In addition, she is a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and serves on its finance committee and as a finance evaluator. She most recently served as the program chair for the commission’s 2016 annual conference.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and an MBA from American University and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Texas, Austin. She also is a graduate of the Harvard Institute for Higher Education and the HERS Institute for Women in Higher Education at Wellesley College.

Learn More