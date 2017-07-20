Summer Camps Heat up at Dickinson

Camps fill campus during summer months

by Kandace Kohr

Although campus is noticeably absent of students from June to August, there is still a lot of activity as summer programs move in. Between the Center for Talented Youth (CTY) program, the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) camp and sports camps, Dickinson is rejuvenated with dancers, young scholars and athletes for the duration of the summer.

For more than 30 years, Dickinson has hosted CTY and CPYB summer programs, reflecting the college’s commitment to community engagement and education. The Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth works to develop the academic talents of K-12 learners across the globe.

Like CTY students, approximately 325 of 550 total dancers take to Dickinson’s campus to utilize its resources for a five-week summer training program. CPYB has been mentoring dancers aged 11-20 of all skill levels since 1955, and attendees can choose to stay in Dickinson’s residence halls, eat in the Dining Hall and enjoy various college amenities, such as the Devil’s Den, athletics facilities and much more. This year, the dancers represented about 45 states and nine different countries around the world, including Brazil, Iceland and Switzerland, continuing Dickinson's long-standing commitment to a global education.

Participants from the 2017 CPYB summer program pose in front of the HUB at Dickinson. Photo by Joel Thomas Photography.

For kids looking to ramp up their athletic skills, or just have a little fun, Dickinson also hosts a variety of sports camps throughout the summer. From basketball to lacrosse to soccer and field hockey, one thing is for sure: There is no shortage of summer youth-oriented activities on and around campus for everyone to enjoy.

“I think our youth camps at Dickinson provide not only skill development in sports, but we all work to create camp friendships and build confidence in the young kids at camp,” says Head Women’s Volleyball Coach Andrew Pile, who directs the summer volleyball camps. “Every camp I’ve seen here at Dickinson doesn’t only focus on the sport they are teaching, but like our collegiate teams, we try to build character, respect and leadership.”

