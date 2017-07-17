A Call to Service

President Margee Ensign calls on colleges and universities to serve the common good

In a new op-ed published in the Chronicle of Higher Education, President Margee Ensign discusses the critical responsibilities of American colleges and universities today and calls colleagues to action. Noting that a liberal-arts education preparing students to think critically about complex issues is needed now more than ever, Ensign goes one step further in the op-ed and argues that colleges must help students to do more than just think about these issues.

"With the world facing challenges like climate change and terrorism, poverty and inequality, emerging transnational diseases, and technologically driven economic and social disruption, students must be prepared to apply their knowledge to solve unprecedented problems," writes Ensign, who was president of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) for nearly a decade before joining Dickinson on July 1. "And they must be trained to deal positively and productively with people unlike themselves."

Ensign has plenty of experience wrestling with real-world challenges during her higher-education career. As president of AUN, she co-founded and led the Adamawa Peace Initiative as a response to escalating Boko Haram violence in the region. The university helped feed refugees fleeing the terrorist group and promoted peace in the area through education, empowerment and community development.

In the op-ed, Ensign challenges all U.S. institutions of higher education to take on similar challenges and turn education into local, national and global service whenever possible.

"Students and faculty who engage in the real world, confronting immediate problems, and finding solutions to the intractable ills of poverty and injustice, environmental degradation, violence and despair, gain the vital intellectual and social tools necessary to solve current and future problems," she notes. "Through these experiences they can become our new 'extension agents' and our newly engaged citizens."

Read the full op-ed, "Let’s Train ‘Extension Agents’ for the 21st Century," online.

Learn more