Commencement 2017

Exercises begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 21

Dickinson's 2017 Commencement exercises will be held Sunday, May 21, on the John Dickinson Campus (severe weather location: Kline Athletic Center). James Stavridis, a retired four-star admiral who served as supreme allied commander for NATO, will deliver Dickinson’s Commencement address.

Honorary degrees will be conferred on Stavridis, former U.S. Rep. James Gerlach ’77 and AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson. Additionally, in keeping with a Commencement tradition established in 2012, Dickinson will present the recipient of its highest honor for environmental advocacy, The Sam Rose ’58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism. This year’s recipient is Brett Jenks, president and CEO of Rare, a global conservation organization that creates climate-smart solutions for people and nature.

To view the ceremony via livestream and get the most up-to-date information on potential severe-weather relocation, visit the Commencement page.

Schedule

8 a.m.

Bagel Brunch for seniors, families and guests of the class of 2017 — Milton B. Asbell Center for Jewish Life

9 a.m.

Processional lineup — sidewalk adjacent to the south wall of the John Dickinson Campus (severe weather location: Kline Athletic Center, mezzanine)

9:35 a.m.

Processional begins.

10 a.m.

Commencement exercises — John Dickinson Campus (Severe weather location: Kline Athletic Center)

1 p.m.

Brunch for seniors, families and guests of the class of 2017 — Holland Union Building Dining Hall (advance tickets required)

7 p.m.

Seniors must be checked out of residence halls.

