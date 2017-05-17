Dickinson Delivers

video by Joe O'Neill

Graduating seniors reflect on the Dickinson experience, look ahead

Across the four years of college, students explore, experience and engage with a million different things. At Dickinson, graduating seniors look back at time abroad, service trips, athletics, friendships made, and a lot more, all with an eye to the future.

“I remember being on my very first tour at Dickinson, and the tour guide told me that the people I met in my first-year dorm were going to be my friends for life,” recalls Amy Hudock ’17 (psychology). “Now I can actually look back and say, ‘Yeah, I met three of my best friends at Dickinson.’ ”

Moving on to jobs with Bloomberg, Teach for America, Charles Schwab, EveryoneOn.com, Wells Fargo and myriad others, or to graduate schools, the Peace Corps, Fulbright scholarship opportunities and careers as commissioned officers in the U.S. Army, graduates also look back at the academic landscape that molded them for the past four years.

“Because of my professors and because of the great conversations I’ve had with them, it strengthened not only my love for science but also my love for Dickinson,” says Imani Beard ’17 (biology).

