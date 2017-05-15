Teed Up for Success

McQuaig Named Centennial Conference Women's Golf Coach of the Year

On the heels of a stellar Red Devils performance at the Centennial Conference championship, Dickinson's Scott McQuaig has been honored as the 2017 Centennial Conference Women's Golf Coach of the Year.

The Red Devils posted a school record with a one-day championship total of 340, combining for a two-day score of 710. Finishing in third place, the Red Devils had four players posting personal bests. This year’s results highlight the strides the team has made under Coach McQuaig, as they’ve finished second or third in three of the past four championships.

"Over the past four years, Coach McQuaig has played an integral role in the development and success of our team,” says Meghan Welsh ’17, who was named to the All-Centennial Conference Sportsmanship Team. “His dedication, hard work and investment in the program has helped all of us improve both on and off the course. I truly couldn't think of a person more deserving of the Coach of the Year award.”

