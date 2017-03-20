Energy and Justice

Morgan Lecture features Native American activist and former vice-presidential candidate Winona LaDuke

Native American activist and former vice-presidential candidate Winona LaDuke will present Dickinson’s Morgan Lecture, “The Next Energy Economy: Grassroots Strategies to Mitigate Global Climate Change and How We Move Ahead,” on Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

LaDuke will present strategies for a new energy economy in light of global climate change and the protest movement against the planned Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) and other energy-related infrastructure projects. In 1993, LaDuke founded Honor the Earth, a Native-led organization that supports a cohesive Native American environmental movement. For many years, LaDuke has worked on the front lines of environmental justice advocacy, and she recently joined protestors at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota to oppose the DAPL. She will draw upon this experience to discuss the global future of grassroots activism and energy.

In 1996 and 2000, LaDuke ran with Ralph Nader as the Green Party’s vice-presidential candidate. She is the recipient of numerous awards and the author of six books, including The Winona LaDuke Chronicles – Stories from the Front Lines in the Battle for Environmental Justice, which will be available for purchase and signing after LaDuke’s lecture.

The event is part of the Morgan Lectureship Series, which brings to campus a scholar in residence to meet informally with individuals and class groups and to deliver the Morgan Lecture on topics in the social sciences and humanities. The series was endowed by the Board of Trustees in 1992 to honor the distinguished service of James Henry Morgan, class of 1878, who was a professor of Greek, a dean, and president of the college. The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and the Morgan Lecture Fund and co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability Education; the Churchill Fund; and the departments of environmental studies & environmental science, American studies, anthropology, archaeology, political science and women’s, gender & sexuality studies.

