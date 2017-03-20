The Jane L. and Robert H. Weiner Lecture in the Fine Arts

Eugene Wang, a Harvard University scholar whose recent research examines multimedia Chinese arts, will deliver the Jane L. and Robert H. Weiner Lecture in the Fine Arts, “The Artist’s Hand,” on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. in Rubendall Recital Hall, Weiss Center for the Arts.

Wang is the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Professor of Asian Art at Harvard. His research covers a full range of Chinese art history, including ancient bronze mirrors, Buddhist murals and sculptures, reliquaries, ink paintings, calligraphy, woodblock prints, architecture, photography and films. Wang’s current research encompasses issues of art without spectators, visual programming, mind and matter, material forms of intelligence, imaging technology across mediums and visual representations of “consciousness” and multi-sensory experiences.

The Weiner Lecture is sponsored by Dickinson’s Department of Art & Art History. Recent Weiner lecturers include art historians Michael Fried and James Elkins, artists Judith Schaechter and Mary Miss and New York Times art critic Holland Cotter.

