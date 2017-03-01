Beginning the Conversation

Video by Joe O'Neill

College community welcomes 29th president to campus

Students, faculty, staff members and alumni gathered in the Stern Center Great Room Tuesday to welcome Margee Ensign into the Dickinson community. Held one day after Ensign was announced as Dickinson’s 29th president, the Feb. 28 reception was the first public on-campus event for Ensign, a global-education pioneer who formerly served as president of the American University of Nigeria. She will begin her new role at Dickinson July 1.

Speaking briefly during the welcome reception, Ensign announced her goal of increasing the college’s visibility on the global stage and affirmed her support of the principles on which Dickinson was founded and the college’s longstanding commitments to global education, the liberal arts and sustainability. “I’m just so grateful to be here with you,” she said. “I look forward to a thousand conversations about all of the great work that you are doing.”

