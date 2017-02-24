Supporting Student-Athletes

Donors Celebrate the impact of the McAndrews Fund

More than 80 donors, students and coaches gathered to celebrate the McAndrews Fund for Athletics Saturday, Feb. 18. The reception gave donors the chance to meet the student-athletes benefiting from their philanthropy and learn about the fund’s recent impact, which includes:

a new floor for the basketball and volleyball teams

softball field renovations

new windscreens for the tennis courts

strength and conditioning certification for all coaches

new uniforms

and out-of-region competition and Spring Break trips.

"I can't tell you enough what the McAndrews Fund means to me, but it means that to me because of what it means to these student-athletes," said Dickinson Director of Athletics Joe Giunta. “The floor is beautiful. Thank you not only for that but for everything the McAndrews Fund does.”

Joe Giunta discusses the McAndrews Fund

"I just want to say thank you to the donors on behalf of my team," said Mary Martin '17, captain of the women's basketball team. "[You] help the student-athletes to be able to perform their best."

