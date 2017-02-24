Supporting Student-Athletes

More than 80 donors, students and coaches gathered to celebrate the McAndrews Fund for Athletics Saturday, Feb. 18. The reception gave donors the chance to meet the student-athletes benefiting from their philanthropy and learn about the fund’s recent impact, which includes:
"I can't tell you enough what the McAndrews Fund means to me, but it means that to me because of what it means to these student-athletes," said Dickinson Director of Athletics Joe Giunta. “The floor is beautiful. Thank you not only for that but for everything the McAndrews Fund does.”
"I just want to say thank you to the donors on behalf of my team," said Mary Martin '17, captain of the women's basketball team. "[You] help the student-athletes to be able to perform their best."
