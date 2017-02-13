An Evening of Chamber Music

Nationally recognized musicians join forces

Dickinson presents an evening performance of chamber music repertoire by nationally recognized musicians. The concert will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. in the Rubendall Recital Hall, Weiss Center for the Arts.

Performers include: Blanka Bednarz, violinist and Dickinson faculty member; Peter Sirotin, concertmaster of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Mendelssohn Piano Trio; Jennifer Blyth, pianist and Dickinson faculty member; Leslie Harlow, violist who has been featured on the Bargemusic series and director of the Beethoven Festival Park City; Russell Harlow, formerly the associate principal clarinetist of the Utah Symphony; and Cheung Chau, cellist/conductor and director of orchestras at Utah Valley University and Sinfonietta Polonia.

These musicians join forces to present Prokofiev’s Overture on Hebrew Themes, Penderecki’s Clarinet Quartet and Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet.

Learn more