100 Jobs in 100 Days

Career Center launches Internship & Job Challenge

Recruiters agree: Most job-seekers find employment through referrals. As members of the class of 2017 gear up for graduation day, and fellow students begin to think about summer internships, alumni, parents and friends of the college can help provide key resources, thanks to a new program. It’s called the Internship & Job Challenge, and it begins Friday, Feb. 10, 100 days before Commencement. The goal? To secure 100 job and internship referrals in 100 days.

To join in, parents, alumni and friends of the college first notify the Career Center of an internship or full-time position, posting a notice through the Career Center website or directly with Career Center staff. Then, they offer assistance that can help smooth qualified candidates’ paths to success. This can be as simple as providing detailed information about a company or position that will help students best prepare for interviews, reviewing application materials or connecting qualified students with contacts. Participants also can get involved in the hiring process more directly, such as by referring individual students, talking with their organizations’ hiring directors about Dickinson or conducting screening interviews on campus.

These small steps can make a big difference in an increasingly competitive job market, notes Heather Champion, the Career Center’s director of employer relations. And it’s a win-win situation, she adds: While giving students a leg up in the hiring process, participants strengthen the college’s global referral network and reap the benefits of a strong candidate pool for their organizations.

Learn more