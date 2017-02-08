Facing Anti-Muslim Hatred

Promoting Pluralism and Dialogue

Dickinson will host a panel discussion, “Community Responses to Anti-Muslim Hatred,” on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Stern Center Great Room.

FBI statistics show anti-Muslim crimes rose about 67 percent throughout the U.S. since 2015. This panel will discuss community responses designed to combat anti-Muslim hatred by promoting pluralism and interfaith dialogue. Panelists include Samia Malik, Ikram Rabbani '17 and Ann M. Van Dyke. Joyce M. Davis will serve as moderator.

Davis is founder and president of the World Affairs Council and director of communications for the city of Harrisburg. She is also supervisor of WHBG Channel 20, the region’s government and public affairs television station. Davis is a former foreign correspondent and foreign editor for NPR. She is author of two books: “Between Jihad and Salaam: Profiles in Islam” and “Martyrs: Innocence, Vengeance and Despair in the Middle East.”

Malik serves as director of education for the Council on American-Islamic Relations Harrisburg chapter, co-chair for the Community Responders Network and board member of the Pennsylvania Immigrant and Refugee Women’s Network. She is a task force member of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and a board member of the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the ACLU.

Rabbani, a senior at Dickinson, was born and raised in Flushing, N.Y., in a predominantly Muslim Pakistani-American community. At Dickinson, he works at the College Farm, Media Center and is the president of the Muslim Students Association.

Van Dyke is a former civil-rights investigator and has served for 33 years as a trainer for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. For more than 20 years, she worked with communities and schools affected by hate crimes and organized hate groups. She conducted training sessions on civil-rights law, state and federal hate crimes laws and civil tension for municipalities, schools, employers and religious and civic groups.

This event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the Middle East studies program.

