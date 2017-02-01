Drawing Conclusions

Mixing Politics and Laughter

Dickinson will host political cartoonist, satirist and television writer Lalo Alcaraz, who will talk about his work during an event called “La Cucaracha and Political Satire.” The talk will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Stern Center Great Room.

Alcaraz is the creator of the first nationally syndicated, politically themed Latino daily comic strip, La Cucaracha. He was a writer and producer of Bordertown, the animated TV show on FOX and is a consultant on the upcoming 2017 Pixar film, Coco. Alcaraz is the author of Latino USA: A Cartoon History, Migra Mouse: Political Cartoons on Immigration and his upcoming book, Imperfect Union: A Contrarian History of the United States. He is the co-host of Los Angeles radio station KPFK's satirical talk show, The Pocho Hour of Power. Alcaraz is co-founder of the Chicano humor publication POCHO Magazine and the political satire comedy group Chicano Secret Service. He also runs the satire website pocho.com. Alcaraz has received five Southern California Journalism Awards for Best Cartoon in Weekly Papers and numerous other awards and honors.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the departments of Latin American, Latino & Caribbean studies and Spanish & Portuguese. It is part of the Clarke Forum’s Leadership in an Age of Uncertainty Series and also part of the Clarke Forum’s semester theme: Media, Technology and Civic Engagement.

Learn more