From Ethiopia to Israel

A Personal Exodus

Dickinson will host Maly G. Jackson, a Jewish-Ethiopian refugee who traveled by foot to Sudan and eventually to Israel, fleeing the strife that threatened Ethiopian Jews in the 1980s. The event, “My Journey: Ethiopia to Israel,” will take place Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium.

At the age of seven, Jackson walked for three weeks from Ethiopia to Sudan together with her mother and baby sister fleeing Ethiopia and the religious and political strife that threatened the lives of the Ethiopian Jews. They trekked across the desert and forest into Sudan where the risks of life in a refugee camp loomed before them. Jackson’s story recounts her journey as she, her family and friends then fled Sudan on an Israeli Air Force-commissioned airplane, which landed in Israel in December 1984. Jackson, now 39, lives in Harrisburg with her husband, whom she met in Israel while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. They have two children.

The event is sponsored by the Clarke Forum for Contemporary Issues and co-sponsored by the departments of Judaic studies, religion and women’s gender & sexuality studies as well as the Milton B. Asbell Center for Jewish Life. Clarke Forum student project managers organized the event.

