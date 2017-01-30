Join the Club

Dickinson's five a cappella groups were just some of the clubs and organizations highlighted during Activities Night.

Activities Night brings campus clubs together for biannual showcase

You know that old phrase “an embarrassment of riches”? Well, welcome to Activities Night, where around 100 campus groups came together on Jan. 30 to showcase all they have to offer.

“General website information is helpful, but hearing from friends and peers about their experiences in clubs and organizations is, in my opinion, the most helpful way to find out if a club is for you,” says Matt Wenz ’17, executive chair of Dickinson’s MOB. “Having all of our student organizations together in one space for Activities Night gives students the chance to make connections, have conversations and hear about experiences that they might want to take part in themselves.”

Organized by the Office of Student Leadership & Campus Engagement (SLCE), the event features extracurricular and co-curricular groups that focus on the environment, dance, Greek life, LBGTQ issues, community service, club sports and a dizzying array of other interests.

Jessee Vasold, SLCE program coordinator, says Activities Night is a great opportunity for first-year students who have had laser focus on academics in their first semester to discover opportunities to engage beyond the classroom. But the night—like its fall counterpart, the Activities Fair—is all about discovery, whether you recently came to Dickinson or have been here for a few years.

“This event offers students the ability to find an interest that they may otherwise not have known was available to them [and] to ask questions and find out information about a particular group or organization in-depth,” says Patrick Moore ’20. “Activities Night is an important way for students to find another way to be involved in Dickinson's community.”

