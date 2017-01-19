Vantage Points: Trump's First 100 Days

One Question, Many Perspectives

Dickinson faculty are thought leaders who artfully connect global and national issues across various disciplines. Vantage Points is an online forum that highlights their expertise and analysis.

VANTAGE POINTS: WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF DONALD TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY?

Thawing Russia Relations?

Russell Bova, Walter E. Beach '56 Chair in Political Science; professor of political science & international studies: An improvement in U.S.-Russia relations could have far-reaching consequences.

Will Trump Choose Choice?

Kathleen Marchetti, assistant professor of political science: Trump's inconsistent stance on abortion rights could be tested during his first 100 days.

Mastering the Media

Sarah Niebler, assistant professor of political science: Trump's relationship with the media, for better or worse, could define his first 100 days.

Public Opinion Problems

David O'Connell, assistant professor of political science: Trump is disadvantaged for his first 100 days due to his unpopularity.

Watching Trump's "Mad Dog"

Douglas Stuart, professor of political science and international studies; J. William Stuart and Helen D. Stuart Chair in International Studies, Business and Management; adjunct professor, U.S. Army War College: Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense threatens balance of power in Washington.

