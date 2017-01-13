Save the Dates!

College presents diverse arts events this spring

The new year brings exciting arts events to campus, featuring new works by star students and professors and residencies by prominent figures in the performing and visual arts.

Artist Shoshannah White and art historian Eugene Wang will cross paths during the same memorable week in late March. A Sylvia J. Smith ’73 Artist-in-Residence, White incorporates photography into architectural and sculptural form; one of her works was selected as a top-50 installation in the United States in Public Art Network’s Year in Review 2012. At the close of White's six-week stay on campus, she’ll display new works at the Goodyear Gallery. Two days after her opening reception, Wang, a Harvard University scholar whose recent research examines Chinese architecture, photography, films, Buddhist murals and sculptures, woodblock prints and more, will deliver the Jane L. and Robert H. Weiner Lecture in the Arts.

Internationally renowned choreographer/dancer Eiko Otake, known for her work as part of the duo Eiko & Koma, brings her first solo show, A Body in Places, to campus in April. Her Dickinson residency is part of a buzzed-about international tour. Fellow performing artist Sonya Renee Taylor, an author and performance poet, explores issues of culture, identity, body terrorism and radical self-love in February.

Two young alumni also seize the spotlight this spring. David Cochrane ’14, a 2013-14 Weiss Prize awardee, travels to Carlisle from Augusta, Ga., to perform as part of The Cecilia Ensemble. Joelle Cicak ’16, the Department of Art & Art History’s post-bac artist in residence for 2016-17, presents new works in a solo Goodyear Gallery exhibition.

The Trout Gallery’s events include two major exhibitions. Dickinson will showcase a series of prints by German impressionist Kathe Kollwitz, brought to Dickinson through a student-acquisition program, that represent a 16th-century peasant uprising and eerily foretell the horrors of 20th-century war. A collection of landscape drawings and watercolors from the collection of John Harbold P’04 ushers in a pastoral view of Britain from the late 1700s to the early 1900s.

As in years past, students and faculty will showcase the deep well of on-campus talent all throughout the semester. These much-anticipated events include an interactive lecture by this year’s recipient of the Emil R. and Tamar Weiss Prize for the Arts, Marc Primelo ’16. A double major in music and classical studies, Primelo will provide insight into the art world of the Greco-Roman period as he discusses his deeply researched recreation of an ancient Greek harp.

Learn more