Fine Print: Winter 2017

Couples and Family Therapy in Clinical Practice, Fifth Edition

By Ira Glick ’57, Douglas Rait, Alison Heru and Michael Ascher

Wiley Blackwell

The fifth edition of a classic text views couples and family therapy through a psychiatric lens. It’s written by clinicians with a biopsychosocial perspective on illness and family dysfunction and draws on case studies to present family-oriented interventions in an accessible manner. Exploring underlying principles along with a wide range of practical therapeutic techniques, it is culturally inclusive, enabling readers to work with patients from diverse backgrounds.

Yellow Trophies

By Thomas Blomain ’78

New York Quarterly Books

Thomas Blomain ’78’s third book of poetry is at times funny and at times savage, sometimes implacable and sometimes resigned. Yellow Trophies is a deep-mine exploration of bittersweet ironies. It creates a cohesive composition of random notes on chaos theory and childhood mischief; a defiant sneer at the changeless guards of corruption; an echo from reverberating myths of vague ancestors and youthful excess; a document of the glory of loss—set in the curious vortex and vacuum of Scranton, Pa.

Life Breaks In: A Mood Almanack

By Mary Cappello ’82

University of Chicago

What is a mood? How do we think about and understand and describe moods and their endless shadings? What do they do to and for us, and how can we actively generate or alter them? These are all questions Mary Cappello ’82 takes up as she explores mood in all its manifestations: We travel with her from the childhood tables of “arts and crafts” to mood rooms and reading rooms, forgotten natural history museums and 3-D View-Master fairy tale tableaux; from the shifting palette of clouds and weather to the music that defines us and the voices that carry us. The result is a book as unclassifiable as mood itself.

The Second Battle of Winchester: The Confederate Victory That Opened the Door to Gettysburg

By Eric Wittenberg ’83 and Scott Mingus

Savas Beatie LLC

June 1863. The Gettysburg Campaign is underway. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia is pushing northward through the Shenandoah Valley toward Pennsylvania, and only one significant force stands in its way: Maj. Gen. Robert H. Milroy’s Union division of the Eighth Army Corps, in the vicinity of Winchester and Berryville, Virginia. What happened next is the subject of award-winning authors Eric Wittenberg ’83 and Scott Mingus’s provocative new book. Based upon scores of archival and previously unpublished diaries, newspaper accounts and letter collections, they explore the battle from every perspective.

Neuroteach: Brain Science and the Future of Education

By Glenn Whitman ’91 and Ian Kelleher

Rowan & Littlefield

Teachers are brain changers. Thus it would seem obvious that an understanding of the brain—the organ of learning—would be critical to a teacher’s readiness to work with students. But in traditional public, publiccharter, private, parochial and home schools across the country, most teachers lack an understanding of how the brain receives, filters, consolidates and applies learning for both the short and long term. Neuroteach addresses the problem teachers and school leaders have in knowing how to bring the growing body of educational neuroscience research into the design of their schools, classrooms and work with each individual student.

The Morning Tree

By Kristin Masters ’02

Indie Gypsy

This fairy tale with a twist begins in the naïve, Romantic style of Hans Christian Andersen and ends with Lovecraftian madness, necromancy and revenge. Siblings Henry and Althea are simple peasants whose lives are changed when they rescue an injured elf maiden named Birne from brutal captivity. Their selfless act polarizes the community. As lethal enemies and allies emerge to jeopardize the family’s peace, Birne must prove her loyalty with deadly force.

