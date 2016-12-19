A Discussion with David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo to deliver Poitras-Gleim Lecture

Actor, producer and director David Oyelowo will discuss his road to U.S. citizenship, as well as other immigration issues, during a conversation at Dickinson on Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. in Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium.

Oyelowo gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in the 2014 film Selma. He was nominated for a Golden Globe and won an NAACP Image Award for the role. The film also scored a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Oyelowo earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his starring role in the HBO drama Nightingale. He also has performed in the recent films Lincoln, A Most Violent Year, Interstellar and Lee Daniels’ The Butler.

Oyelowo was born in England to Nigerian parents. As a child, he lived for several years in Nigeria before his family returned to London. Oyelowo now lives in Los Angeles with his wife and four children. He works simultaneously in film, television and theatre. During his time at Dickinson he also will visit classes, meeting with students and professors.

Oyelowo’s presentation marks the annual Poitras-Gleim Lecture, which was endowed by a gift from Ted and Kay Gleim Poitras ’53 and provides a forum to explore and promote cross-disciplinary thought and communication. The Student Senate Academics Committee organizes and oversees the Poitras-Gleim Lecture and is tasked with fostering vibrant campus discussions about academic and political issues through seminars, lectures and debates. Previous Poitras-Gleim lecturers have included feminist writer and activist Betty Friedan, former NFL athlete and gay-rights activist Wade Davis and Star Trek icon George Takei.

Learn More