High Marks From High Places

Dickinson earns honors, with distinction, in all categories

by MaryAlice Bitts-Jackson

Service and civic engagement have been integral to Dickinson’s culture since the college’s founding in 1783. Now, a prestigious award officially recognizes that ongoing commitment to giving back and the meaningful contributions students, faculty and staff make throughout the year.

Dickinson earned high marks on the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll, a part of the President’s Interfaith and Community Service Campus Challenge honoring higher-ed institutions that "support exemplary community service programs and raise the visibility of effective practices in campus community partnerships." Approximately 400 colleges, community colleges and universities have joined the challenge nationwide.

Honor roll members are selected by the U.S. Department of Education, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the American Council on Education, Campus Compact and Interfaith Youth Core and the Corporation for National and Community Service. The institutions are ranked in four categories: general community service, interfaith community service, economic opportunity and education.

Dickinson earned honor roll status, with distinction, in each category.

The 2015 honor roll report, released in September, highlighted Dickinson's interfaith programming, which creates opportunities for students to learn about different faith traditions and foster and encourage interfaith cooperation and understanding, all while giving back to those in need. The report cited a 2015 service trip to Philadelphia that connected students with organizations that aid the hungry and homeless. In addition to sorting clothes, packaging meals and serving food, the students attended worship sessions representing several major religions and reflected nightly, as a group, on these experiences.

Learn more