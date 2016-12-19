The Most Musical Time of the Year

Year-End Concerts Make Spirits Bright

Photos by Wes Lickus '17

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for music lovers at Dickinson, as students present concerts infused with holiday cheer.

Dickinson’s student-led a cappella groups led the way with a series of year-end performances, Dec. 1-9. The Crescendevils rocked the Anita Tuvin Schlechter (ATS) Auditorium stage with a Dec. 1 show including songs by the Chainsmokers and Jackson 5, and the D-Tones followed up strong with a concert in the Allison Great Room on Dec. 2 that spanned several decades of hits.

Dec. 3 was anything but a silent night on campus as the college's all-women a cappella group, the Syrens, performed pop and soul favorites in Allison Hall, just a few hours before superstar Steve Aoki took ATS by storm.

Five days later, an energized performance by the Infernos delivered on its promise to provide “good music and good times” to a packed house in ATS. Dickinson’s all-male a cappella group and three-time regional champs rounded out the annual a cappella concerts on Dec. 9.

The last weeks of the fall semester also brought students in music-department-led ensembles onto center stage. The College Orchestra and College Choir focused on Russian music during a Nov. 11 concert, and students in chamber ensembles seized the spotlight on Dec. 1. The Jazz Ensemble presented classics from the Great American Songbook on Dec. 2.

