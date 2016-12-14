Creative Inspiration

Ian Doyle ’18

Ian Doyle ’18 is a computer-science major with an artistic side. Below, he discusses his participation in sports clubs and music ensembles, the value of inspiring company, and his passion for fixing and making things.

Major:

Computer science.

Clubs and organizations:

Delta Sigma Phi, Cycling Club (president), Ski and Snowboard Club, Jazz Band and jazz combo.

Favorite book:

Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson.

Favorite movie:

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Favorite place on campus:

Britton Plaza.

Favorite Dining Hall food:

Reuben.

Favorite class so far:

My favorite class here has been an intro-level religion class with [Thomas Bowman] Professor [of Religion and Philosophy Ted] Pulcini. As a computer-science major, most of my studies are logic- and math-based, so this was a change of pace, and, coming from an agnostic background, it was fascinating to learn about different religions in depth.

As a kid, I wanted to be…

… fixing something.

Little-known talents:

I am a musician of 12 years—I play the double bass—and I love photography. I also love fixing and riding bikes.

Proudest accomplishment so far:

Anything that I have created, whether it is a bike, music or a photo print.

Post-Dickinson plans:

My dream after Dickinson is to move to Alaska and do cyber security from the middle of the Alaskan wilderness. I'd build myself a log cabin and spend some time with my dogs in the outdoors.

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Igor Stravinsky.

Biggest influence:

I have had a lot of different people play huge roles in my life, but I credit my little sister for teaching me how to approach adverse situations and to always move forward.

Most important thing I’ve learned so far:

Sheer willpower will only get you so far. Surrounding yourself with intrinsically good, positive people will take you the rest of the way.

In a perfect world …

… people would think more and speak less.

Favorite saying:

There is always time for the things that make you happy.

