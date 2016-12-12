Pronounce That Glacier Name!

Professor of Earth Sciences Ben Edwards takes on the Earth's 10 toughest glacier names

Back in October, Professor of Earth Sciences Ben Edwards took on the 10 toughest volcano names, pronouncing each for the listening pleasure of the viewer. Now, swapping his "volcano suit" for a parka, Edwards brings us a new video: how to pronounce the 10 most difficult glacier names, each of which happens to be in danger from climate change.

So say them out loud as you watch the video. You’ll be ready to wow people at holiday parties and be the (pronunciation) expert in the room the next time discussion turns to the effects of climate change on the world’s glaciers.

