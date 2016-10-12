Leading by Example

As student intern for the Office of Disability Services, Kalijah Adams '17 took part in a campuswide fall campaign to raise awareness about and celebrate neurodiversity among students, faculty and staff.

Kaljah Adams ’17

As a kid, Kaljah Adams ’17 (sociology) dreamed of choreographing dances for music videos or Broadway shows. Today, she is a student-advocate who helps increase awareness of neurodiversity on campus, and she's planning a career as a guidance counselor for students from low-income areas. Learn about the class and professor that most influenced this Posse scholar, the author who inspires her and the internship that helped her find her confidence and voice.

Major:

Sociology.

Honors/scholarships/awards:

Posse scholar.

Favorite book:

Kindred by Octavia E. Butler.

As a kid, I wanted to be …

… a famous dancer who choreographed dance moves for Broadway, music videos, etc.

Favorite class:

Race and Ethnicity with [Associate] Professor [of Sociology Amy] Steinbugler. It was my first class in the sociology department, and it was the main reason I decided to declare a sociology major. The material was so interesting, and the professor did an amazing job of facilitating discussions and pushing the class to think more critically. I learned so much from that class, and I strongly encourage other students to take it.

Favorite professor:

[Associate Professor of American Studies] Jerry Philogene, because she sees everyone’s true potential in the classroom and pushes her students to reach that potential. She is also very supportive and so easy to talk to. I believe that she really helped make my transition to Dickinson easier.

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Octavia E. Butler. Her books are so creative, and I would love to have the opportunity to discuss where she gets her inspiration.

About my internship:

Last summer, I interned at Success Academy Charter Schools in New York City as a college persistence and high school design intern. I was interested in this internship opportunity because my long-term career goal is to become a high school guidance counselor. Through this internship, I learned how to be more confident. This was the first internship where I was not told what to do, step by step. At first, it was intimidating, because I was not sure if I was doing a good job. As time progressed, I had more confidence in myself. I stopped doubting myself and began to really enjoy the experience.

Post-Dickinson plans:

To work with high school students in low-income areas. I want to make sure that they have the resources they need to succeed in high school and college. My long-term career goal is to become a college guidance counselor and help students through the college search process, so they can go to their best-fit school.

Learn more