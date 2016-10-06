Author, Author!

When Cooper Wingert ’20 arrived on campus for a Pre-Orientation course on writing, he had a lot to say about the subject, having already published 10 books by age 18. Here, Cooper talks about why he chose Dickinson, his love of writing and more.
Major:
Undeclared.
Honors/scholarships/awards:
The John Montgomery Scholarship, the J. Howard Wert Award and the James I. Robertson Award.
Favorite book:
The Dangerous Summer by Ernest Hemingway.
Favorite movie:
Out of Africa.
On choosing Dickinson:
The college is steeped in amazing history, tying it to the likes of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and, of course, Benjamin Rush. It's the only college I applied to, and I applied Early Decision.
Favorite place on campus:
The Quarry.
Favorite Dining Hall food:
I prefer the Snar [campus snack bar].
Favorite class so far:
I enjoyed learning about the mountain people of China during my first-year seminar. It was a fun experience, and everyone got along well.
Hobbies/talents:
I am a golfer and an antiques collector.
Proudest accomplishment:
Finishing my book on slavery and the Underground Railroad. I was introduced to a remarkable private collection of materials, which served as the impetus to fill in the gaps in the story of South Central Pennsylvania’s relationship with slavery. I learned a lot about the resilience of a community and how people from different religious, ethnic and racial backgrounds came together in the defense of personal liberty.
As a kid, I wanted to be …
… the next Steve Irwin.
Biggest influence:
I have several friends who have profoundly influenced me and my writing.
If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …
… Thomas Jefferson.
About my informal internship:
I did hands-on research at Gettysburg National Military Park, a more than 6,000-acre national park. I learned a lot about nature and how it stands as a silent witness against the jumbled masses of humanity that pass through it.
Most important thing I’ve learned so far:
You can never prepare enough.
Post-Dickinson plans:
I want to continue to write professionally on various subjects and in various places.
Published December 18, 2016