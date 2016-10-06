Menu
News Menu
+ Share

Author, Author!

Cooper Wingert '20 poses with fellow historian Carole Hemingway at Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson's retreat house in southern Virginia.

Cooper Wingert '20 poses with fellow historian Carole Hemingway at Poplar Forest, Thomas Jefferson's retreat house in southern Virginia.

Cooper Wingert ’20

When Cooper Wingert ’20 arrived on campus for a Pre-Orientation course on writing, he had a lot to say about the subject, having already published 10 books by age 18. Here, Cooper talks about why he chose Dickinson, his love of writing and more.

Major:

Undeclared.      

Honors/scholarships/awards:

The John Montgomery Scholarship, the J. Howard Wert Award and the James I. Robertson Award.

Favorite book:

The Dangerous Summer by Ernest Hemingway.

Favorite movie:

Out of Africa.

On choosing Dickinson:

The college is steeped in amazing history, tying it to the likes of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and, of course, Benjamin Rush. It's the only college I applied to, and I applied Early Decision.

Favorite place on campus:

The Quarry.

Favorite Dining Hall food:

I prefer the Snar [campus snack bar].

Favorite class so far:

I enjoyed learning about the mountain people of China during my first-year seminar. It was a fun experience, and everyone got along well.

Hobbies/talents:

I am a golfer and an antiques collector.

Proudest accomplishment:

Finishing my book on slavery and the Underground Railroad. I was introduced to a remarkable private collection of materials, which served as the impetus to fill in the gaps in the story of South Central Pennsylvania’s relationship with slavery. I learned a lot about the resilience of a community and how people from different religious, ethnic and racial backgrounds came together in the defense of personal liberty.

As a kid, I wanted to be …

… the next Steve Irwin.

Biggest influence:

I have several friends who have profoundly influenced me and my writing. 

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Thomas Jefferson.

About my informal internship:

I did hands-on research at Gettysburg National Military Park, a more than 6,000-acre national park. I learned a lot about nature and how it stands as a silent witness against the jumbled masses of humanity that pass through it.

Most important thing I’ve learned so far:

You can never prepare enough.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I want to continue to write professionally on various subjects and in various places.

Learn more

 

Published December 18, 2016

Events All events

Dickinson in the News News archive Dickinson Magazine

Dickinson College

P.O. Box 1773, Carlisle, PA 17013 | (800) 644-1773

Log in to Dickinson Gateway

Log in to Office 365