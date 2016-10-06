Author, Author!

Cooper Wingert ’20

When Cooper Wingert ’20 arrived on campus for a Pre-Orientation course on writing, he had a lot to say about the subject, having already published 10 books by age 18. Here, Cooper talks about why he chose Dickinson, his love of writing and more.

Major:

Undeclared.

Honors/scholarships/awards:

The John Montgomery Scholarship, the J. Howard Wert Award and the James I. Robertson Award.

Favorite book:

The Dangerous Summer by Ernest Hemingway.

Favorite movie:

Out of Africa.

On choosing Dickinson:

The college is steeped in amazing history, tying it to the likes of Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and, of course, Benjamin Rush. It's the only college I applied to, and I applied Early Decision.

Favorite place on campus:

The Quarry.

Favorite Dining Hall food:

I prefer the Snar [campus snack bar].

Favorite class so far:

I enjoyed learning about the mountain people of China during my first-year seminar. It was a fun experience, and everyone got along well.

Hobbies/talents:

I am a golfer and an antiques collector.

Proudest accomplishment:

Finishing my book on slavery and the Underground Railroad. I was introduced to a remarkable private collection of materials, which served as the impetus to fill in the gaps in the story of South Central Pennsylvania’s relationship with slavery. I learned a lot about the resilience of a community and how people from different religious, ethnic and racial backgrounds came together in the defense of personal liberty.

As a kid, I wanted to be …

… the next Steve Irwin.

Biggest influence:

I have several friends who have profoundly influenced me and my writing.

If I could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, it would be …

… Thomas Jefferson.

About my informal internship:

I did hands-on research at Gettysburg National Military Park, a more than 6,000-acre national park. I learned a lot about nature and how it stands as a silent witness against the jumbled masses of humanity that pass through it.

Most important thing I’ve learned so far:

You can never prepare enough.

Post-Dickinson plans:

I want to continue to write professionally on various subjects and in various places.

Learn more